QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $884.62 million after the closing bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $185.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Nio Inc NIO is in talks with several automakers for licensing its battery-swapping technology, Financial Times reported, citing the electric vehicle maker’s European president Hui Zhang. Nio shares rose 0.8% to $24.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $435.41 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SMART Global shares gained 1.1% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Check out our premarket coverage here
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF reported a public offering of 4.5 million shares of the common stock by selling stockholders. Xponential Fitness shares dipped 7.7% to $21.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lindsay Corporation LNN to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $187.09 million before the opening bell. Lindsay shares gained 0.4% to $149.44 in after-hours trading.

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $5.5M Of 3 Penny Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas