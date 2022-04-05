5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $884.62 million after the closing bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $185.00 in after-hours trading.

Nio Inc NIO is in talks with several automakers for licensing its battery-swapping technology, Financial Times reported, citing the electric vehicle maker's European president Hui Zhang. Nio shares rose 0.8% to $24.05 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $435.41 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SMART Global shares gained 1.1% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF reported a public offering of 4.5 million shares of the common stock by selling stockholders. Xponential Fitness shares dipped 7.7% to $21.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lindsay Corporation LNN to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $187.09 million before the opening bell. Lindsay shares gained 0.4% to $149.44 in after-hours trading.

