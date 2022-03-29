QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why NeoGenomics Stock Is Plunging Today

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 9:39 AM | 1 min read
  • NeoGenomics Inc's NEO CEO Mark Mallon will step down as CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately
  • The Board has retained Russell Reynolds to search for the Company's next CEO
  • The Board has appointed current Chair Lynn Tetrault, Esq. as Executive Chair and established an Interim Office of the CEO. 
  • Read Next: Guardant Health Will Not Go With NeoGenomics Deal: Bloomberg.
  • The Company expects revenue for Q1 2022 to be below the low end of its prior guidance of $118 - $120 million, and EBITDA for Q1 2022 will be below the low end of its previous guidance of $(15) - $(12) million. 
  • The larger than anticipated EBITDA loss was primarily driven by higher than expected Clinical Services' cost of goods sold. 
  • NeoGenomics has withdrawn its 2022 annual financial guidance issued in February.
  • Price Action: NEO shares are 32.1% lower at $12.07 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral