IONQ Stock Gains On Q4 Revenue Beat, FY22 Revenue Outlook Above Consensus

by

IONQ Inc IONQ reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 million.

reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. Total contract bookings were $1.5M (115% beat) in Q4.

Loss from operations expanded to $(10.84) million, compared to $(4.93) million a year ago. EPS fell to $(0.39) from $(0.04) in 4Q20.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(7.93) million for the quarter, compared to $(3.98) million in 4Q20.

IONQ’s net cash used in operating activities totaled $26.54 million in FY21 versus $12.07 million in FY20.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $603 million as of December 31, 2021.

1Q22 Outlook: The company expects revenue between $1.8 million and $2.0 million and bookings between $3 million and $4 million.

The company expects revenue between $1.8 million and $2.0 million and bookings between $3 million and $4 million. FY22 Outlook: IonQ expects revenue between $10.2 million and $10.7 million versus a consensus of $5.23 million and bookings of between $20 million and $24 million.

IonQ expects revenue between $10.2 million and $10.7 million versus a consensus of $5.23 million and bookings of between $20 million and $24 million. It anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $55 million at the midpoint of the revenue outlook.

IonQ believes that over the next two years, one or two system sales could push combined TCV contract bookings over nine figures for the three years from 2021 to 2023.

In February, IonQ announced that the latest-generation IonQ Aria system achieved a record 20 algorithmic qubits.

In March, Microsoft announced official plans to bring IonQ Aria to the Azure Quantum Cloud, democratizing access to the world’s most powerful quantum computer.

Price Action: IONQ shares are trading higher by 3.88% at $13.65 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.