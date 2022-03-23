 Skip to main content

Why Adobe Shares Are Sliding
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 8:49am   Comments
Why Adobe Shares Are Sliding

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading lower after the company reported financial results and issued weak guidance.

Adobe said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $4.26 billion, which beat the $4.24 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.34 per share. 

Adobe said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be about $4.34 billion versus the $4.41 billion estimate. The company expects second-quarter earnings to be around $3.30 per share versus the the estimate of $3.35 per share. 

Analyst Assessment: Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following Adobe's quarterly results.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Adobe with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $600 to $545.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Adobe with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $625 to $600.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Adobe with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $625 to $525.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Adobe with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $652 to $591.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained Adobe with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $660 to $575.

ADBE 52-Week Range: $407.94 - $699.54

The stock was down 3.37% at $450.75 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Adobe.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

