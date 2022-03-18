UP Fintech Registers 32% Revenue Growth In Q4
- UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $62.2 million, beating the consensus of $52.8 million.
- Segments: Commissions were $29.9 million, up 18.3% Y/Y. Financing service fees were $2.3 million, up 44.5% Y/Y.
- Interest income was $20.3 million, up 73.5% Y/Y.
- Drivers: The total account balance rose 7.1% Y/Y to $17.1 billion. The total number of customers with deposits increased by 160.3%.
- Total margin financing and securities lending balance decreased 11.3% Y/Y to $1.8 billion.
- Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.00 missed the consensus of $0.27.
- UP Fintech held $272.1 million in cash and equivalents.
- UP Fintech added 61,400 funded accounts, of which over 90% came from outside China. By the end of Q4, UP Fintech acquired 414,700 funded accounts in 2021, surpassing the 350,000 new funded account guidance set.
- Price Action: TIGR shares traded higher by 3.66% at $4.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
