Why PagerDuty Shares Are Rising Today
PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance.
PagerDuty said fourth-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $78.5 million, which beat the $76.08 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.
PagerDuty expects first-quarter revenue to be between $81.5 million and $83.5 million versus the $80.2 million estimate. The company expects to record an adjusted earnings loss between 8 and 9 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.
Analyst Assessment:
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained PagerDuty with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $45 to $46.
- Morgan Stanley maintained PagerDuty with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $54 to $49.
- Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White maintained PagerDuty with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $44.
PD 52-Week Range: $24.02 - $50.33
The stock was up 14.2% at $30.66 at time of publication.
Latest Ratings for PD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|TD Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Maintains
|Buy
