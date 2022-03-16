 Skip to main content

Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: Williams-Sonoma, PagerDuty And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 7:18pm   Comments
Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: Williams-Sonoma, PagerDuty And More

Benzinga’s “After-Hours Movers & News” highlights the biggest movers of the day. The information on the price action is collected using Benzinga Pro's Movers tool.

Benzinga Pro users can cross-reference the Movers tool with the Benzinga Pro News tool to identify potential news catalysts moving stocks.

See Also: Markets Rise After Fed Raises Interest Rates As Expected

Movers

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM): The retailer climbed more than 7% in after-hours trading after reporting stronger than expected earnings, a dividend increase and stock buyback plan.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) +6%: On March 2, Splunk said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $901 million, which beat the $777.28 million estimate.

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) is up 13% after reporting a fourth-quarter loss of 34 cents a share, compared to a loss of 27 cents a share, in the same period last year. The adjusted loss was 4 cents a share, compared with 7 cents per share in the same period last year.

Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) is up 8.5% after reporting earnings of $24.1 million in its fourth quarter. It beat EPS expectations by 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share. For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $196.3 million.
Losers

Impel Neuropharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL) -13.34%

Unique Fabricating (NYSE: UFAB) -16.94%

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) -8.48%

SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) -5.35%

