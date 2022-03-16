5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY22 earnings guidance. The company also added 7 million shares to its buyback plan. Caleres shares gained 4.4% to $20.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.1% to $148.49 in pre-market trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Kingsoft Cloud shares jumped 5.3% to $3.38 in after-hours trading, following a 25% surge in regular trading hours.

(NASDAQ: KC) said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Kingsoft Cloud shares jumped 5.3% to $3.38 in after-hours trading, following a 25% surge in regular trading hours. Analysts expect Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $86.33 in after-hours trading.

