5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:28am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY22 earnings guidance. The company also added 7 million shares to its buyback plan. Caleres shares gained 4.4% to $20.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares slipped 0.1% to $148.49 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell More Than $25M Of 4 Stocks

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Kingsoft Cloud shares jumped 5.3% to $3.38 in after-hours trading, following a 25% surge in regular trading hours.
  • Analysts expect Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $86.33 in after-hours trading.

Also check out: Insiders Buy Around $21M Of 3 Stocks

