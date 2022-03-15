 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Ideanomics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 3:30pm   Comments
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ideanomics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Ideanomics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 8.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ideanomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.03 0 -0.21
Price Change % 8.56% -7.17% -1.74% 8.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ideanomics were trading at $0.8198 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

