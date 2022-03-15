 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kandi Technologies Registers 18% Revenue Growth In FY21
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Kandi Technologies Registers 18% Revenue Growth In FY21
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) reported fiscal FY21 sales growth of 18.9% year-on-year, to $91.5 million, versus $76.9 million in 2020.
  • EV parts sales fell 37.7% Y/Y to $25.3 million, Off-road vehicles sales declined 1.7% to $29.3 million, while Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, and associated parts sales surged five-fold to $30 million.
  • Gross profit rose 20.5% Y/Y to $16.2 million, with the margin expanding 30 basis points to 17.8%.
  • Operating income for the quarter rose 77% to $1.34 million.
  • The company held $223.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • EPS was $0.30 versus $(0.19) the prior year.
  • "We see huge demand building for electrified off-road vehicles. In 2022, we will apply EV technology to off-road vehicle products and launch a variety of pure electric utility terrain vehicles ("UTVs"), neighborhood EVs ("NEVs"), golf carts, and off-road crossover vehicles," said Chairman and CEO Hu Xiaoming.
  • Price Action: KNDI shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $2.55 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNDI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Rising Costs, Growing Competition Skewer Shrinking Niu Technologies
20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com