Inspired Entertainment Posts Mixed Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
  • Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $67 million, beating the consensus of $61.67 million.
  • Revenue improved 71% Y/Y excluding VAT-related revenue reported last year and declined 7% Y/Y, including VAT.
  • Interactive revenue rose 36%, and virtual sports revenue increased 26%.
  • Net operating income for the quarter fell 66.7% to $6.4 million, with a margin of 9.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter fell 37% Y/Y to $22 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8% versus 48.6% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by approximately 2,461 basis points Y/Y, excluding VAT-related revenue and income.
  • EPS loss of $(0.05) missed the analyst consensus of $0.05.
  • The company held $47.8 million of cash and approximately $27.0 million of undrawn revolver availability.
  • "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we were able to achieve double-digit, year-over-year top and bottom-line growth across our business units, on an organic basis when excluding the impact of VAT-related revenue and income from 2020," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman.
  • Price Action: INSE shares are trading higher by 8.12% at $12.78 on the last check Friday.

