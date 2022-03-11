Inspired Entertainment Posts Mixed Q4 Results
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $67 million, beating the consensus of $61.67 million.
- Revenue improved 71% Y/Y excluding VAT-related revenue reported last year and declined 7% Y/Y, including VAT.
- Interactive revenue rose 36%, and virtual sports revenue increased 26%.
- Net operating income for the quarter fell 66.7% to $6.4 million, with a margin of 9.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter fell 37% Y/Y to $22 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8% versus 48.6% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by approximately 2,461 basis points Y/Y, excluding VAT-related revenue and income.
- EPS loss of $(0.05) missed the analyst consensus of $0.05.
- The company held $47.8 million of cash and approximately $27.0 million of undrawn revolver availability.
- "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we were able to achieve double-digit, year-over-year top and bottom-line growth across our business units, on an organic basis when excluding the impact of VAT-related revenue and income from 2020," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman.
- Price Action: INSE shares are trading higher by 8.12% at $12.78 on the last check Friday.
