5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $366.30 million after the closing bell. Buckle shares gained 2.9% to $36.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $366.30 million after the closing bell. Buckle shares gained 2.9% to $36.75 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $76.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $76.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Futu shares fell 0.2% to $28.16 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Ulta Beauty (NYSE: ULTA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company approved a new share repurchase authorization of $2 billion on March 7, which replaces the prior authorization implemented in March 2020. Ulta Beauty shares gained 1.3% to $384.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ULTA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company approved a new share repurchase authorization of $2 billion on March 7, which replaces the prior authorization implemented in March 2020. Ulta Beauty shares gained 1.3% to $384.25 in the after-hours trading session. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast. The company also announced a $200 million buyback program. DocuSign shares dipped 17.2% to $77.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buy More Than $19M Of 3 Stocks