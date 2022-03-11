 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 4:11am   Comments

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $366.30 million after the closing bell. Buckle shares gained 2.9% to $36.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $76.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Futu shares fell 0.2% to $28.16 in after-hours trading.

  • Ulta Beauty (NYSE: ULTA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company approved a new share repurchase authorization of $2 billion on March 7, which replaces the prior authorization implemented in March 2020. Ulta Beauty shares gained 1.3% to $384.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast. The company also announced a $200 million buyback program. DocuSign shares dipped 17.2% to $77.77 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

