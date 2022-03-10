Why Alto Ingredients Shares Are Rising After Hours

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results.

Alto Ingredients said fourth-quarter revenue increased 128% year-over-year to $385.5 million, which beat the $323.3 million estimate.

Cost of goods sold totaled $343.4 million, up from $155.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit reached $42.1 million, up from $13.6 million year-over-year.

Alto Ingredients is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients.

ALTO 52-Week Range: $4.39 - $7.66

Alto shares were up 14.73% at $6.70 at time of publication.