Why Blink Charging Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results.

Blink said fourth-quarter revenue grew 224% year-over-year to $7.95 million, which beat the $5.43 million estimate. Product sales totaled $5.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 214% year-over-year.

The EV charging company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 45 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share.

Blink offers both residential and commercial EV charging solutions, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

See Also: Why DocuSign Shares Are Falling After Hours

BLNK 52-Week Range: $17.93 - $49

Blink shares were down 7.28% at $23.30 in after-hours trading.

Photo: courtesy of Blink.