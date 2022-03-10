 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilly's Shares Are Plunging To New 52-Week Lows
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 5:14pm   Comments
Share:

Retailer Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close Thursday. The stock fell after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Here’s the key details.

What Happened: Tilly’s reported fourth quarter revenue of $204.5 million, beating a street estimate of $203.95 million according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth quarter revenue was up 14.9% year-over-year.

The company reported earnings per share of 38 cents in the fourth quarter, missing a street estimate of 41 cents per share.

Sales from physical stores were $152.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 24.2% year-over-year. The company ended the fourth quarter with 241 stores open.

Ecommerce sales in the fourth quarter were $52.3 million, down 5.6% year-over-year.

“Each quarter of fiscal 2021 set company records for net sales and operating income,” Tilly’s CEO Ed Thomas said.

Full fiscal year sales were $775.7 million, up 46% year-over-year. Physical store sales of $609.7 million were up 70.4% year-over-year. Ecommerce sales were $165.9 million for the full fiscal year, down 4.3% year-over-year.

The company ended the year with $139.2 million in cash and had no debt outstanding.

What’s Next: Tilly’s said its first quarter comparable net sales were up 10.4% through Mar. 6, 2022.

The company expects sales to decelerate further into the first quarter and later in the full fiscal year 2022.

“Fiscal 2022 is off to a good start, but our comparisons to last year will get much tougher as we being to anniversary last year’s pent-up demand and federal stimulus payments,” Thomas said.

Tilly’s estimates first quarter sales will be in range of $143 million to $148 million, coming in shy of a street estimate of $166 million.

The company sees first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.00 to $0.05.

Tilly’s expects to open 15 to 20 new stores in fiscal 2022, with California, Texas and the Northeast cited as markets targeted.

TLLY Price Action: Tilly’s shares are down 21.22% to $9.65 versus a 52-week range of $10.53 to $17.80.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLYS)

Recap: Tilly's Q4 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Tilly's's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
Tilly's Clocks 16.5% Sales Growth For 2021 Holiday Period; Cuts Q4 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ecommerce Retail StocksEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com