Duluth's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Clocks 3.7% Decline In Women's Apparel Sales
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.8% year-on-year, to $270.76 million, beating the consensus of $268.45 million.
- Retail store net sales improved by 32.8% to $91.1 million, while Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 4.1% to $179.7 million.
- Men's apparel net sales increased 7% Y/Y, and Women's apparel sales fell 3.7%.
- EPS of $0.53 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
- The gross profit margin expanded 80 basis points Y/Y to 53.8%, and the gross profit increased 7.4% to $145.7 million.
- The operating margin compressed 290 basis points to 9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 20.6% to $24.3 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.1% to $33 million.
- The company held $77.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 30, 2022.
- Outlook: Duluth sees FY22 sales of $730 million - $755 million versus the consensus of $681 million.
- The company expects FY22 EPS of $0.93 - $1.02, above the consensus of $0.85.
- It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $84 million - $88 million.
- Price Action: DLTH shares are trading lower by 6.05% at $12.12 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General