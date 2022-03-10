 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Duluth's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Clocks 3.7% Decline In Women's Apparel Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Duluth's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Clocks 3.7% Decline In Women's Apparel Sales
  • Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.8% year-on-year, to $270.76 million, beating the consensus of $268.45 million.
  • Retail store net sales improved by 32.8% to $91.1 million, while Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 4.1% to $179.7 million.
  • Men's apparel net sales increased 7% Y/Y, and Women's apparel sales fell 3.7%.
  • EPS of $0.53 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 80 basis points Y/Y to 53.8%, and the gross profit increased 7.4% to $145.7 million.
  • The operating margin compressed 290 basis points to 9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 20.6% to $24.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.1% to $33 million.
  • The company held $77.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: Duluth sees FY22 sales of $730 million - $755 million versus the consensus of $681 million.
  • The company expects FY22 EPS of $0.93 - $1.02, above the consensus of $0.85.
  • It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $84 million - $88 million.
  • Price Action: DLTH shares are trading lower by 6.05% at $12.12 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTH)

Duluth Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com