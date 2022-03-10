 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baozun Registers 5.2% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Weaker Consumption Sentiment; Margin Plunges
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:21am   Comments
Share:
Baozun Registers 5.2% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Weaker Consumption Sentiment; Margin Plunges
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUNreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 5.2% year-on-year to $497.9 million, missing the consensus of $503.7 million.
  • Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 13.7% Y/Y to RMB26 billion. Distribution GMV decreased 16% Y/Y to RMB1.4 billion. The non-distribution GMV climbed 16% Y/Y to RMB24.6 billion.
  • Segments: Product sales revenue declined 16.6% Y/Y to $193 million. Services revenue rose 3.8% Y/Y to $304.9 million.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin plummeted 780 bps to 2.2%. Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB71.0 million ($11.1 million), compared to RMB333.1 million in Q4 FY20.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.14.
  • Baozun held $737.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Vincent Qiu, Chair and CEO, commented, "Although a weaker consumption sentiment permeates the fourth quarter, we continue to see acceleration in the deployment of omnichannel strategy."
  • Price Action: BZUN shares traded lower by 3.55% at $8.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Baozun's Earnings Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com