 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dow Dips Over 350 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dow Dips Over 350 Points

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning. The Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

The Dow traded down 1.08% to 33,250.71 while the NASDAQ fell 1.1% to 13,166.53. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.06% to 4,283.1.

Check out this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 2.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI), up 36% and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) up 33%.

In trading on Monday, communication services shares fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Ciena reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11.5% year-on-year to $844.4 million, missing the consensus of $856.85 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beat the consensus of $0.45.

Equities Trading UP

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares shot up 102% to $6.82 as crude oil surged to new highs.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) got a boost, shooting 62% to $26.28 after Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares were also up, gaining 52% to $61.99 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.

Also check this: Cisco Systems And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Equities Trading DOWN

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares tumbled 34% to $3.4507.

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) were down 19% to $5.05.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) was down, falling 16% to $35.64 after dropping 20% on Friday.

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $117.85, while gold traded up 0.9% to $1,983.60.

Silver traded up 0.1% Monday to $25.79 while copper fell 3.9% to $4.7445.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. The German DAX dropped 0.7%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.3%.

Retail sales in Germany rose 2% from a month ago in January versus a 5.5% decline in December, while new orders for manufactured goods rose 1.8% in January. The Halifax house price index in the UK jumped 10.8% year-over-year in February.

 

Economics

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Investor Movement Index for February is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $21.5 billion in January compared to $18.9 billion in the previous month.

Check out this: Insiders Sell Around $92M Of 4 Stocks

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 80,917,520 cases with around 984,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,967,310 cases and 515,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,049,010 COVID-19 cases with 652,200 deaths. In total, there were at least 446,974,420 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,022,330 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + BCEL)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 7, 2022: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Occidental And More
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Rising Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Skyrocket After GameStop Chair Cohen Takes Stake
42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com