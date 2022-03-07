Recap: Independence Contract Q4 Earnings

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract missed estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $-1.35 versus an estimate of $-1.3.

Revenue was up $15.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.86 -2.50 -2.74 -2.63 EPS Actual -1.87 -2.18 -2.64 -2.65 Revenue Estimate 24.30M 21.10M 19.00M 13.20M Revenue Actual 24.04M 19.82M 15.54M 13.32M

