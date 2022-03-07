Recap: Independence Contract Q4 Earnings
Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Independence Contract missed estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $-1.35 versus an estimate of $-1.3.
Revenue was up $15.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.86
|-2.50
|-2.74
|-2.63
|EPS Actual
|-1.87
|-2.18
|-2.64
|-2.65
|Revenue Estimate
|24.30M
|21.10M
|19.00M
|13.20M
|Revenue Actual
|24.04M
|19.82M
|15.54M
|13.32M
