Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 3, 2022: Tesla, Snowflake, AMC Entertainment And More

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday took a swipe at Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who accused the billionaire of taking Ukraine's side amid the ongoing war. This did not affect price action on the day.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Snowflake shares dropped as much as 30% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the data analytics software company reported the slowest revenue growth since at least 2019. The company reported revenues of $383.8 million, vs. the $372.6 million as expected by analysts and reported an adjusted earnings loss of 43 cents per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron shared updates related to cryptocurrencies, citing a “big opportunity,” on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. The CEO said the movie theater chain would enable online payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in March.

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) Shares are trading 1.2% lower in Thursday’s pre-market session as Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded Teradyne from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $132 price target.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY): Shares of oil and energy companies are trading higher amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has caused supply concerns and lifted energy prices. OPEC+ also reportedly stuck to its planned 400,000 barrel-per-day production increase.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSE: OIL) is trading 1.42% lower in Thursday’s pre-market session, investors eye the price of oil as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX): Van Eck’s Russia ETF has attracted a surge of trader interest and drawn comparisons to last year’s so-called meme stock frenzy, as investors seek ways to capitalize on market gyrations caused by the Ukraine crisis. Shares are trading 0.56% higher in Thursday’s premarket session.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV): A U.S. judge has ruled that venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, Clover Health and its executives must face a lawsuit that claims they misled investors about the health insurance company when it went public via one of Palihapitiya's many SPACs. Shares are trading 1.5% lower in Thursday’s premarket session.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR): Forestar Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter to 81 cents in the first. Shares are flat in Thursday’s premarket session.