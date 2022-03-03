 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 3:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 2.1% to close at $49.37 on Wednesday.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and named Gary Steele as its new Chief Executive Officer. Splunk shares gained 1.9% to $117.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $2.73 per share on revenue of $16.59 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares fell 1.1% to $99.70 in after-hours trading.

  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. American Eagle shares, however, dropped 6.5% to $19.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $51.37 billion before the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $527.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

