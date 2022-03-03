5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 2.1% to close at $49.37 on Wednesday.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. American Eagle shares, however, dropped 6.5% to $19.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AEO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. American Eagle shares, however, dropped 6.5% to $19.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $51.37 billion before the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $527.80 in after-hours trading.

