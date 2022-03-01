 Skip to main content

27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 123.4% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 28.6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. American Rebel recently reported closing of $10.5 million public offering.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 27.5% to $0.6570 in pre-market trading. VEON reported its intention to share access to its Augmented Intelligence Platform capabilities and know-how with the international mobile operator community.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 26.1% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) rose 19.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Monday.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 17.2% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 145% on Monday. Mullen Automotive recently announced progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares rose 15.3% to $0.6809 in pre-market trading.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares rose 12% to $0.4550 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Monday.
  • Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) rose 11.5% to $11.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 11.2% to $19.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 11.1% to $0.2888 in pre-market trading. Avinger recently reported successful completion of first cases with Lightbox 3 next generation imaging console.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 11% to $19.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported favorable decision from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in CRISPR patent interference.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 10.3% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after surging 21% on Monday.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 8.9% to $0.4353 in pre-market trading after climbing around 22% on Monday.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) rose 8.4% to $6.87 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 7% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Monday.

Losers

  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares fell 30.9% to $18.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 14.6% to $0.1862 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 13.7% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 13.2% to $25.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and cut FY22 production guidance.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares fell 11.4% to $27.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 11% to $0.5035 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares fell 11% to $0.3137 in pre-market trading. Motus GI recently received FDA clearance to market its Pure-Vu EVS System.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 10.9% to $19.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 9.1% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) fell 7.7% to $13.15 in pre-market trading. Vital Farms is expected to release Q4 results on March 10.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 7.6% to $77.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were down year over year.

