 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:27am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.41 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 2.1% to $203.98 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY22 earnings guidance. HP shares, however, dropped 2.3% to $33.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares rose 0.1% to $432.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Groupon shares dipped 9.9% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 1.4% to $213.55 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + DPZ)

5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022
Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, CEO Ritch Allison To Retire
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Recap: Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Surges 3%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com