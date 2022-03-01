5 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.41 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 2.1% to $203.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.41 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 2.1% to $203.98 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY22 earnings guidance. HP shares, however, dropped 2.3% to $33.57 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY22 earnings guidance. HP shares, however, dropped 2.3% to $33.57 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares rose 0.1% to $432.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Groupon shares dipped 9.9% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Groupon shares dipped 9.9% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 1.4% to $213.55 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks