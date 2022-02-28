Monday's Market Minute: Volatility Continues As Geopolitical Tensions Remain

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Looks like another busy week for traders and investors on Wall Street. Global indices are lower to begin the week as geopolitical tensions tied to the attack on Ukraine remain a consideration and a concern for many.

In addition to headlines tied to tensions in Ukraine, there's a fair amount of data due out this week that could move markets. Stay dialed in on the manufacturing data to get a feel for how the U.S. economy is performing in the first quarter. We also have some jobs reports that could move markets: ADP, weekly Jobless Claims, and the more closely-watched monthly report on Friday. We also have Fed Chair Jerome Powell giving his semiannual monetary policy testimony on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to the economic data, we have companies reporting quarterly results, where the focus continues to be on retailers. This week, we have Target, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, Burlington, Costco, Best Buy, and a few tech names like Zoom, Workday, and Broadcom.

Lastly, in terms of markets, crude oil traded up to $100 last week, and that’s adding to ongoing inflation concerns. Gold spiked to 1976 and grain prices remain elevated, all of which feed into, or are a reflection of, some of the inflation concerns investors are expressing.

Trade accordingly – could be another volatile week.

Image sourced from Unsplash

