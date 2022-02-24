How To Trade Etsy's Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) gapped down about 4% on Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which gapped down about 2.6% following news Russia had begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Etsy will print its earnings on Thursday after the markets close and analysts expect the e-commerce company to report earnings per share of 79 cents.

When Etsy reported its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 3, the stock rallied almost 20% the following day, which put Etsy on an upwards trajectory to a new all-time high of 307.75 on Nov. 26. For that quarter, Etsy reported earnings per share of 62 cents versus an estimate of 54 cents.

Over the past few weeks, a number of analysts have weighed price target adjustments for Etsy. On Jan. 25, Needham maintained a Buy on Etsy and lowered the price target to $280. On Feb. 2, UBS upgraded the stock to Neutral but lowered its price target to $180, and more recently on Feb. 10, Truist Securities maintained a Buy and lowers its price target to $230.

The Etsy Chart: Etsy has been trading in a downtrend within a falling channel since Dec. 3, making a very consistent series of lower highs and lower lows. Etsy’s most recent lower high was printed on Feb. 15 at $148.26 and since that date, the stock has slid about 25% lower before printing a possible lower low and reversal signal at the $109.38 mark on Thursday.

Etsy has developed bullish divergence on the daily chart because the stock has made lower lows but the relative strength index has been making a series of higher lows. Bullish divergence is often found at the bottom of a downtrend and can indicate a correction to the upside is in the cards.

If the divergence corrects, Etsy may break up bullishly from the falling channel, which could indicate a strong reversal may be on the way. Traders and investors can watch for a break from the pattern on higher-than-average volume on lower timeframes to gauge whether the channel was recognized.

On Thursday, Etsy was also printing a bullish engulfing candlestick on higher-than-average volume, which indicates higher prices may come on Friday. As of midafternoon about 4.9 million shares of Etsy had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 2.88 million.

Etsy is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The stock is also trading below the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is bearish.

