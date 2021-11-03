Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Etsy their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $80,951,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.88
|0.59
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|1
|1.08
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|524.84M
|529.77M
|515.65M
|411.44M
|Revenue Actual
|528.90M
|550.65M
|617.36M
|451.48M
