Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Etsy their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $80,951,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.88 0.59 0.58 EPS Actual 0.68 1 1.08 0.79 Revenue Estimate 524.84M 529.77M 515.65M 411.44M Revenue Actual 528.90M 550.65M 617.36M 451.48M

