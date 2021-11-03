 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

Etsy their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $80,951,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.88 0.59 0.58
EPS Actual 0.68 1 1.08 0.79
Revenue Estimate 524.84M 529.77M 515.65M 411.44M
Revenue Actual 528.90M 550.65M 617.36M 451.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Is This Company an Up and Coming Amazon Aggregator?
What To Watch For On Peloton's Stock Chart Ahead Of Earnings
Monday's Market Minute: Slow Start to a Busy Week
Shiba Inu Is Now Bigger Than Robinhood, Etsy And Pinterest
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Etsy
Chief Financial Officer Of Etsy Trades $4.4M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings