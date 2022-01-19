Looking for a Market To Sell Your Products? Ethair Market's Beta Is Now Open For Purchasing

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

E-commerce is a massive industry. More than 2 billion people transacted online last year, buying about $4.2 trillion worth of goods. For sellers looking to capitalize on this, choosing the right market is an important decision.

Many have turned to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to list their items. Unfortunately, these platforms reportedly come with a host of problems, not the least of which are increasingly outrageous fees. eBay charges a roughly 13% final value fee (FVF) on top of any payment-processing fees. That is a huge chunk that is overly burdensome for many retailers.

For others, the choice between selling formats can be confusing. Should you choose something like eBay that allows for an auction format — with people bidding against each other — or a straight sale like Amazon? Which format will be best for your products?

A new market has entered the competition and hopes to solve these issues and the myriad of others presented to sellers and buyers on these traditional marketplaces — Ethair Market. The platform is currently in beta and has recently opened up its purchasing functionality. Users can now take full advantage of the ecommerce platform.

For early adopters, those sellers who sign up now, Ethair is giving away prizes, including $5,000 cash.

But what makes Ethair different?

Perhaps most importantly, the platform has reported drastically reduced fees. Instead of eBay’s 13% FVF, Ethair charges 8%. And it has introduced a reward system that returns 25% of that to the seller in points, effectively making the FVF 6%.

Ethair also facilitates purchasing in multiple currencies, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). This might help to bring in an expanded audience of crypto enthusiasts who are looking for places to spend their holdings, something that is still difficult to do. And using cryptocurrencies can potentially reduce payment-processing fees to near zero, saving sellers even more money.

The platform allows sellers to choose between straight sales and an auction format, giving sellers the flexibility to explore what works best for them.

These and other changes might make Ethair an exciting platform for some sellers to list their products. If you're interested in learning more about selling on Ethair, check out https://www.ethair.com/.

