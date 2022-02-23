 Skip to main content

Etsy Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:19am   Comments
Etsy Earnings Preview

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Etsy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

Etsy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 13.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.63 0.88 0.59
EPS Actual 0.62 0.68 1 1.08
Price Change % 13.21% -9.74% -14.57% 11.48%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy were trading at $121.34 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

