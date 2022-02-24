 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Papa John's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Dodges FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Papa John's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Dodges FY22 Outlook
  • Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 12.6% year-on-year, to $528.88 million, beating the consensus of $523.54 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 topped the Street view of $0.71.
  • Comparable sales growth was 8.6% in Q4, versus 15.6% growth recorded last year. Comparable sales improved 11.1% in North America and 2.4% Internationally.
  • Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth was 13.1%.
  • RelatedPapa John's Ramps Up China Expansion Via FountainVest Partnership
  • The operating margin was 7.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 93.8% to $38.2 million.
  • The company held $70.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 26, 2021. It generated an operating cash flow of $184.7 million for the fiscal year with a free cash flow of $109.7 million.
  • Papa John's recorded 81 net unit growth in the quarter. As of December 26, 2021, there were 5,650 Papa John's restaurants operating in 50 countries and territories.
  • The company has $411.5 million remaining available under its share repurchase program as of February 17, 2022.
  • Papa John's did not provide comprehensive outlook metrics for 2022 at this time, citing uncertainty surrounding the future impact of COVID-19, and especially the Omicron variant.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares traded lower by 3.40% at $102.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Papa John's International
This Pizza Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Amazon, Snap, Plug Power And Starbucks
Papa John's Ramps Up China Expansion Via FountainVest Partnership
Inflation Comes For Little Caesars' $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza: Here's Why The Price Hike Is Notable
13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com