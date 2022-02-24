 Skip to main content

Planet Fitness' Q4 Sales Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:23pm   Comments
  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.3% year-on-year, to $183.6 million, beating the Street view of $178.83 million. System-wide same-store sales increased 12.3%.
  • Revenue from the franchise segment rose 17.3% Y/Y to $78.4 million, the corporate-owned stores climbed 15.3% to $44.9 million, and equipment gained 115.7% Y/Y to $60.4 million.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose 52% Y/Y to $154.5 million. The operating margin was 15.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 9.3% to $29.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.3% Y/Y to $63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.26 matched the consensus.
  • The company held $603.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Planet Fitness sees FY22 sales growth in the mid-50% range. The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA up in high-50% and adjusted EPS to increase in the mid-80% range.
  • Price Action: PLNT shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $89.39 on the last check Thursday.

