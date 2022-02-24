 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChipMOS Registers 7.6% Revenue Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:29am   Comments
Share:
ChipMOS Registers 7.6% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services provider ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOSreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.6% year-on-year to $244.8 million. Revenue decreased by 5.2% Q/Q.
  • Net non-operating income grew to $11.5 million, from $5.3 million in Q3 of 2021. 
  • Earnings per basic ADS was $1.41, versus $0.68 last year.
  • It held $212.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • A dividend of NT$4.3 per share is pending shareholder approval at the May 2022 AGM.
  • Price Action: IMOS shares closed lower by 0.73% at $34.14 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMOS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com