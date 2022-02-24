ChipMOS Registers 7.6% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services provider ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.6% year-on-year to $244.8 million. Revenue decreased by 5.2% Q/Q.
- Net non-operating income grew to $11.5 million, from $5.3 million in Q3 of 2021.
- Earnings per basic ADS was $1.41, versus $0.68 last year.
- It held $212.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- A dividend of NT$4.3 per share is pending shareholder approval at the May 2022 AGM.
- Price Action: IMOS shares closed lower by 0.73% at $34.14 on Wednesday.
