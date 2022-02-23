Recap: Curtiss-Wright Q4 Earnings

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Curtiss-Wright beat estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.36.

Revenue was up $1.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Curtiss-Wright's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.54 1.30 2.33 EPS Actual 1.88 1.56 1.51 2.39 Revenue Estimate 609.36M 594.02M 578.97M 669.05M Revenue Actual 620.62M 621.50M 597.06M 668.44M

