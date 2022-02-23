Recap: Curtiss-Wright Q4 Earnings
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Curtiss-Wright beat estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.36.
Revenue was up $1.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Curtiss-Wright's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.82
|1.54
|1.30
|2.33
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.56
|1.51
|2.39
|Revenue Estimate
|609.36M
|594.02M
|578.97M
|669.05M
|Revenue Actual
|620.62M
|621.50M
|597.06M
|668.44M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
