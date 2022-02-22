Holly Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $8.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Holly Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.49
|0.45
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.48
|0.48
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|127.33M
|129.61M
|123.38M
|124.97M
|Revenue Actual
|122.58M
|126.23M
|127.18M
|127.46M
