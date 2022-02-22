Recap: Home Depot Q4 Earnings
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 1.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.21 versus an estimate of $3.17.
Revenue was up $3.46 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.40
|4.43
|3.07
|2.62
|EPS Actual
|3.92
|4.53
|3.86
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|34.49B
|40.73B
|34.89B
|30.73B
|Revenue Actual
|36.82B
|41.12B
|37.50B
|32.26B
