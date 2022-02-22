 Skip to main content

Recap: Home Depot Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:20am   Comments
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 1.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.21 versus an estimate of $3.17.

Revenue was up $3.46 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.40 4.43 3.07 2.62
EPS Actual 3.92 4.53 3.86 2.74
Revenue Estimate 34.49B 40.73B 34.89B 30.73B
Revenue Actual 36.82B 41.12B 37.50B 32.26B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

