Recap: Home Depot Q4 Earnings

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 1.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.21 versus an estimate of $3.17.

Revenue was up $3.46 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.40 4.43 3.07 2.62 EPS Actual 3.92 4.53 3.86 2.74 Revenue Estimate 34.49B 40.73B 34.89B 30.73B Revenue Actual 36.82B 41.12B 37.50B 32.26B

