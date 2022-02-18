 Skip to main content

RR Donnelley Registers 2.1% Sales Growth In Q4
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 10:42am   Comments
RR Donnelley Registers 2.1% Sales Growth In Q4
  • RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2.1% year-over-year to $1.377 billion, +1.9% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.38 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS declined to $0.58 from $0.71 in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.59.
  • The gross margin contracted by 160 bps to 19.8%. The operating income was $37.1 million (-52.5% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 310 bps to 2.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $133.2 million compared to $132.6 million a year ago.
  • RRD's cash provided by operating activities was $92.1 million in FY21 compared to $149.8 million a year ago. The company held cash and equivalents of $320.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company noted necessary regulatory approvals for the Chatham transaction have been obtained, and subject to the stockholder vote scheduled for February 23, 2022, the transaction is expected to close expeditiously after that and as soon as February 25, 2022.
  • RelatedRR Donnelley Gets $11/Share Unsolicited Offer; Sticks With Chatham Deal At This Time.
  • Price Action: RRD shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $10.82 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

