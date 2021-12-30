 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RR Donnelley Gets $11/Share Unsolicited Offer; Sticks With Chatham Deal At This Time
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
RR Donnelley Gets $11/Share Unsolicited Offer; Sticks With Chatham Deal At This Time
  • RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) has received an unsolicited non-binding alternative acquisition proposal from a strategic party at $11/share in cash.
  • Affiliates of Chatham Asset Management had recently agreed to acquire the company for $10.85 per share in cash. Earlier, RRD had terminated its previously announced merger agreement with Atlas Holdings LLC and entered a merger agreement with Chatham.
  • RRD had previously received a non-binding proposal from the strategic party at $10/share in cash.
  • In response to the new proposal, RRD's board determined on December 29, 2021, that the strategic party proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a "Superior Proposal."
  • Meanwhile, at this time, the board has not determined that the strategic party proposal constitutes a superior proposal.
  • At this time, RRD remains subject to the Chatham merger agreement.
  • Price Action: RRD shares traded higher by 3.09% at $11.00 in pre-market on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Fed Rate Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into R.R.Donnelley & Sons Debt
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com