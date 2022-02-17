 Skip to main content

Pool Corp's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
  • Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOLreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $1.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $958.64 million.
  • Revenue growth was supported by households continuing to invest in outdoor living spaces, contributing to the demand. Sales were also favorably impacted from inflation.
  • EPS of $2.65 increased 83% from $1.45 last year. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, EPS increased 77% to $2.30. Analysts estimated the company to report EPS of $1.87.
  • Gross profit increased 34.8% Y/Y to $322.4 million, while gross margin rose 260 basis points Y/Y to 31.1%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses rose 18.7% Y/Y to $195.6 million.
  • The operating margin expanded 340 basis points to 12.3%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 72% to $127.8 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $24.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Pool sees FY22 EPS $17.19 - $17.94, and adjusted EPS of $17.00 - $17.75, against the consensus of $16.89.
  • Price Action: POOL shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $457.18 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

