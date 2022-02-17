 Skip to main content

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 19% Revenue Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:38am   Comments
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEMreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $412.1 million, missing the consensus of $430.2 million. It posted a 28% organic growth.
  • The gross profit was $100 million, up 44% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.45.
  • It generated $134 million in operating cash flow. It held $764.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • On February 15, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCagreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium.
  • Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor did not provide its guidance for Q1 FY22.
  • Price Action: TSEM shares traded lower by 0.76% at $46.91 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

