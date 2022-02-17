Tower Semiconductor Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor TSEMTSEM)) reports today its results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results Overview

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $412 million, as compared to $345 million and $387 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in the third quarter of 2021, respectively, reflecting 19% and 7% of revenue growth, respectively. Organic revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab, grew by 28% year over year.



Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $100 million, 44% higher than $70 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 17% higher than $85 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021.



Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $56 million, 67% higher than the $33 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 26% higher than $44 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021.



Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $52 million, or $0.48 basic and $0.47 diluted earnings per share, 67% higher than the $31 million or $0.29 basic and $0.28 diluted earnings per share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. This net profit of $52 million is 32% higher than $39 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021, which represented $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share.



Adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $61 million (as reconciled in the tables below), resulting in adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56 and $0.55, respectively, as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $134 million with investment in fixed assets of $86 million, net. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company invested $47 million in short term deposits and marketable securities.

Full year 2021 Results Overview

Revenue for the full year of 2021 was $1.508 billion, as compared to $1.266 billion in 2020, reflecting 19% year over year revenue growth and 29% year over year organic revenue (as defined above) growth.

Gross profit for the full year of 2021 was $329 million, 41% higher than $233 million in 2020.

Operating profit for the full year of 2021 was $167 million, 83% higher than the $91 million in 2020.

Net profit for the full year of 2021 was $150 million, or $1.39 basic and $1.37 diluted earnings per share, 82% higher than the $82 million or $0.77 basic and $0.76 diluted earnings per share in 2020.

Cash flow generated from operating activities for full year of 2021 was $421 million with investment in fixed assets of $279 million, net. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the company repaid $77 million of its debt and invested $60 million in short term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net.

Loan Refinance

During the fourth quarter of 2021, TPSCo refinanced its loan from its lenders' consortium led by JA Mitsui (a Japanese financial institution), resulting in a JPY 11 billion long-term loan payable in seven semi-annual installments from 2024 to 2027, with a fixed interest rate of 1.95% per annum.

Guidance and Conference Call

As stated in the Company's announcement on February 15, 2022 of its definitive agreement with Intel Corporation, the Company is not providing herewith revenue guidance for the first quarter 2022 and will not host an earnings conference call.



The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information in this release and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, which we describe in this release as "adjusted" financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding one or both of the following: (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (2) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/or presented in this release and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, as well as calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) consists of operating profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation expenses, which include depreciation recorded in cost of revenues and in operating cost and expenses lines (e.g, research and development related equipment and/or fixed other assets depreciation), (ii) stock-based compensation expense and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA is not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as may be used and/or presented in this release and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/or presented in this release and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $134 million, $107 million and $73 million for the three months period ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively and in the amount of $421 million for the year ended December 31, 2021) less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $86 million, $88 million and $64 million for the three months period ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively and in the amount of $279 million for the year ended December 31, 2021). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEMTSEM)), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy by STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com

(Financial tables follow)

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,930 $ 211,503 $ 211,683 Short-term deposits 363,648 315,964 310,230 Marketable securities 190,068 190,523 188,967 Trade accounts receivable 142,228 144,878 162,100 Inventories 234,512 220,668 199,126 Other current assets 54,817 43,653 30,810 Total current assets 1,196,203 1,127,189 1,102,916 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 39,597 39,157 40,699 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 876,683 879,323 839,171 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 18,820 17,581 17,962 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 99,938 91,786 93,401 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,231,241 $ 2,155,036 $ 2,094,149 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 83,868 $ 105,414 $ 106,513 Trade accounts payable 78,712 92,989 96,940 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 39,992 31,866 10,027 Other current liabilities 73,756 69,796 59,432 Total current liabilities 276,328 300,065 272,912 LONG-TERM DEBT 230,972 212,271 283,765 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 69,968 39,074 25,451 EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES 14,622 15,959 15,833 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 23,962 28,211 41,286 TOTAL LIABILITIES 615,852 595,580 639,247 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,615,389 1,559,456 1,454,902 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,231,241 $ 2,155,036 $ 2,094,149





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 412,108 $ 386,706 $ 345,211 COST OF REVENUES 311,935 301,330 275,602 GROSS PROFIT 100,173 85,376 69,609 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 22,371 21,591 19,913 Marketing, general and administrative 21,939 19,620 16,317 44,310 41,211 36,230 OPERATING PROFIT 55,863 44,165 33,379 FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET (372) (2,714) (1,498) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 55,491 41,451 31,881 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (3,614) (1,084) (1,823) NET PROFIT 51,877 40,367 30,058 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (138) (1,282) 974 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 51,739 $ 39,085 $ 31,032 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of shares 108,768 108,354 107,762 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares 110,267 109,825 108,985 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 51,739 $ 39,085 $ 31,032 Stock based compensation 8,815 5,452 5,190 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 506 504 365 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 61,060 $ 45,041 $ 36,587 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 0.34

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 1,508,166 $ 1,265,684 COST OF REVENUES 1,179,048 1,032,366 GROSS PROFIT 329,118 233,318 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 85,386 78,320 Marketing, general and administrative 77,221 63,965 162,607 142,285 OPERATING PROFIT 166,511 91,033 FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET (11,412) (2,345) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 155,099 88,688 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (1,024) (5,399) NET PROFIT 154,075 83,289 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (4,063) (987) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 150,012 $ 82,302 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.39 $ 0.77 Weighted average number of shares 108,279 107,254 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.37 $ 0.76 Weighted average number of shares 109,798 108,480 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 150,012 $ 82,302 Stock based compensation 25,144 16,988 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,993 1,658 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 177,149 $ 100,948 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.64 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.93

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 55,863 $ 44,165 $ 33,379 Depreciation 64,692 63,021 56,956 Stock based compensation 8,815 5,452 5,190 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 506 504 365 EBITDA $ 129,876 $ 113,142 $ 95,890





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 211,503 $ 215,755 $ 207,704 Net cash provided by operating activities 133,656 106,974 73,010 Investments in property and equipment, net (85,947) (87,714) (64,233) Exercise of options 48 46 1,026 Debt received (repaid), net 1,040 (29,211) (8,147) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (2,102) (597) 1,624 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (47,268) 6,250 699 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 210,930 $ 211,503 $ 211,683 Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 211,683 $ 355,561 Net cash provided by operating activities 421,293 276,561 Investments in property and equipment, net (279,260) (256,539) Exercise of options 458 2,512 Debt repaid, net (77,315) (63,699) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (6,245) 4,357 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (59,684) (107,070) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 210,930 $ 211,683