 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Upstart Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2022 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Upstart Shares Are Soaring Today

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, issued guidance above estimates and announced a buyback.

Upstart reported quarterly revenue of $305 million, which beat the $262.85 million estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 51 cents per share.

"2021 will be remembered as the year AI lending came to the forefront, kicking off the most impactful transformation of credit in decades," said Dave Girouard co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

"I’m also happy to report that, with help from an epic push by our team in the last few weeks of the year, auto loan originations on our platform are now ramping quickly and will provide growth opportunities to Upstart for years to come."

See Also: Upstart Shares Are Soaring After Hours: What To Know About Earnings, Buyback

Upstart expects first-quarter revenue to be between $295 million and $305 million versus the $258.3 million estimate. Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $1.4 billion versus the $1.21 billion estimate. 

In addition, Upstart announced a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $400 million of common stock.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained Upstart with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $223 to $230.
  • JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey maintained Upstart with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $315 to $245.

UPST Price Action: Upstart has traded as low as $42.51 and as high as $401.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 21.1% at $132.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Upstart.

Latest Ratings for UPST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPST)

Why BofA Upgrades Lending Platform Upstart Holdings After Q4 Report
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Upstart Holdings
Upstart Holdings Is Flying Today; Here's The Level Which May Cause Turbulence
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Buybacks Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com