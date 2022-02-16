5 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $34.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $34.75 in after-hours trading. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15. ZoomInfo shares dipped 13.1% to $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15. ZoomInfo shares dipped 13.1% to $51.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares dropped 0.2% to $54.14 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Airbnb shares gained 3.6% to $186.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ABNB) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Airbnb shares gained 3.6% to $186.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to $263.75 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buy Around $112M Of 3 Stocks