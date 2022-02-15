3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Although Eurozone economy grew 0.3% on quarter during the last three months of 2021, in-line with flash estimates, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Pluristem Therapeutics
- The Trade: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. PSTI Director Zami Aberman acquired a total of 80,616 shares at an average price of $1.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $145.11 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva, last month, announced a collaboration to establish a cultured food platform.
- What Pluristem Therapeutics Does: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a US-based company that acts as a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions.
Sensei Biotherapeutics
- The Trade: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE Director James Peyer acquired a total of 17,500 shares at an average price of $4.45. The insider spent around $77.9 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Sensei Biotherapeutics, last month, named Erin Colgan as CFO.
- What Sensei Biotherapeutics Does: Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer.
IMARA
- The Trade: IMARA Inc. IMRA Director David Mott acquired a total of 31,826 shares at an average price of $1.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $39.25 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Last month, the FDA signed off Imara’s investigational new drug (IND) application for tovinontrine (IMR-687) in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
- What IMARA Does: Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.
