3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although Eurozone economy grew 0.3% on quarter during the last three months of 2021, in-line with flash estimates, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Pluristem Therapeutics

The Trade: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. PSTI Director Zami Aberman acquired a total of 80,616 shares at an average price of $1.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $145.11 thousand.

Sensei Biotherapeutics

The Trade : Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE Director James Peyer acquired a total of 17,500 shares at an average price of $4.45. The insider spent around $77.9 thousand to buy those shares.

