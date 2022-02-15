Benzinga's End Of Day Brief On Top 5 Trending Tickers For Feb. 15, 2022: Roblox, Virgin Galactic And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Benzinga’s “End of Day Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.
Using the Benzinga Pro Newsfeed, traders and investors can quickly search for recent news on a stock and make a decision about what a stock might be moving on today.
Roblox RBLX reported quarterly losses of 25 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 11 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $770.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $763.29 million.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA could be a big winner this earnings season, with profits driven by solid performance in the chip maker’s gaming and data center businesses, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.
Virgin Galactic SPCE surged 32% to $10.74 per share, as spaceflight ticket sales opened at $450,000 for a single seat.
Tesla TSLA044,000 shares between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, revealed Monday in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The recipient(s) of the shares remain unnamed.
Upstart Holdings UPST shares flew 30% after hours after the company beat estimated earnings by 74.51% (89 cents versus an estimate of 51 cents). Revenue was up $218.14 million from the same period last year.
