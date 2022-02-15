Roblox Q4 Earnings Highlights: Record Full Year Revenue, DAUs And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Gaming company Roblox Corp RBLX reported fourth quarter and full financial year results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights for investors and what’s to come.

What Happened: Roblox reported fourth-quarter revenue of $568.8 million, up 83% year-over-year. Bookings came in at $770.1 million, up 20% year-over-year. Bookings came in ahead of the $763.3 million consensus, according to Benzinga Pro.

Roblox reported 10.8 billion hours engaged in the fourth quarter, up 28% year-over-year. Daily active users were 49.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 33% year-over-year. The average bookings per daily active user were $15.57.

For the full fiscal 2021 year, Roblox had revenue of $1.9 billion, up 108% year-over-year, setting a company record. Bookings were $2.7 billion for the full fiscal year, up 45% year-over-year. Daily active users averaged 45.5 million for the full fiscal year, up 40% year-over-year.

What’s Next: Roblox ended th year with record daily active users and hours engaged as of Dec. 31, 2021.

For the month of January, Roblox sees revenue coming in a range of $203 million to $206 million, representing year-over-year growth of 64% to 66%. The company sees bookings coming in a range of $220 million to $223 million, up 2% to 3% year-over-year.

Daily active users were 54.7 million in January, up 32% year-over-year. Hours engaged for January were 4.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year.

“With nearly 55 million daily active users, Roblox is increasingly an integral part of people’s lives,” said Roblox CEO David Baszucki. “As we look ahead to 2022, we will continue to develop our technology to enable deeper forms of communication, immersion and expression on our platform."

Average bookings per daily user were between $4.02 and $4.08 in January, down 22% to 23% year-over-year.

RBLX Price Action: Shares are down 12% to $64.50 in after-hours trading at the time of writing.