4 Stock Ideas For A Valentine's Day Portfolio

As couples around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day, investors may want to consider investing in companies that profit from the holiday.

The average U.S consumer is expected to spend $175.41 on gifts for their significant others, up $10 from last year's average of $165, according to the National Retail Federation. Valentine’s Day spending is expected to exceed $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021 and the second-highest year on record.

As candy, flowers and jewelry are among the hottest Valentine’s Day gifts for couples and families around the world, investors could be interested in finding opportunities in companies that sell the products. Here is a basket of Valentine-y stocks to play this year

The Hershey Co HSY This chocolate manufacturing behemoth has a market cap of $42.27 billion, with shares trading at $201.49. An earnings report released Feb. 2 showed the company beat on both revenue expectations and earnings per share.

1-800-flowers FLWS The floral and food gift retailer has a market cap of $1.03 billion and its shares are trading at $15.80. The company’s recently released earnings report showed a 25.2% miss on earnings per share and a 3.59% miss on revenue.

Movado Group Inc. MOV Luxury watchmaker Movado has a market cap of $889.42 million. Its shares are trading at $38.82. The company has rebounded from its COVID-19 lows, recently posting a robust earnings report in which it beat on earnings per share by 34.65% and on revenue by 3.2%.

Signet Jewelers SIG As the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, Signet has some of the most popular brands under its umbrella including Zales, Kay Jewelers, and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. The company’s current market cap is $4.24 billion, with shares trading at $80.53. An earnings report recently released beat expected earnings-per-share by 99.04% and revenue by 7.75%.