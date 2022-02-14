5 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. TreeHouse Foods shares rose 1.4% to close at $35.28 on Friday.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ALJJ reported a loss from continuing operations of $0.22 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss from continuing operations of $0.04 per share. ALJ’s consolidated net revenue dropped 7.2% to $103.1 million. ALJ Regional shares dropped 6.1% to close at $2.45 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.3% to $223.59 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $863 million. Hawaiian Electric shares gained 0.1% to $41.29 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR to report quarterly earnings at $6.15 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion after the closing bell. Avis Budget shares rose 0.2% to $181.65 in after-hours trading.
