Bruker Posts 11% Organic Growth In Q4 Sales, Issues FY22 Outlook

Bruker Corp's BRKR Q4 revenues were $683.5 million, up 8.9% Y/Y (11.4% organically) and beating the Wall Street estimate of $663.88 million.
- The Company saw a 0.3% positive effect on revenues from acquisitions, while foreign currency translation had a negative effect of 2.8%.
- Adjusted EPS increased from $0.58 to $0.59, surpassing the consensus of $0.58.
- Q4 FY21 Bruker Scientific Instruments revenues of $629.2 million increased 9.5% Y/Y (11.8% organic).
- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies revenues increased 5.7% Y/Y to $57.8 million (6.8% organic).
- The gross margin remained almost stagnant at 51% on an adjusted basis. The operating margin declined from 22.5% to 21%.
- Guidance: For FY 2022, Bruker expects approximately 5% to 7% Y/Y revenue growth, including organic revenue growth of roughly 6% - 8%, M&A contribution of approximately 1%, and foreign currency translation headwind of around -2%.
- In FY 2022, Bruker expects an adjusted operating margin expansion of 30 bps to 60 bps year-over-year, from 19.4% in FY 2021.
- Bruker expects FY 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $2.29 to $2.33, compared to the consensus of $2.29.
- Price Action: BRKR shares traded 5.05% lower at $67.90 on the last check Friday.
