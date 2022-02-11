Magna Clocks 14% Sales Decline In Q4 On Chip Shortages, Lags Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Magna International Inc MGA reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 14% year-on-year, to $9.11 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $9.31 billion.
- Global light vehicle production declined 17%, primarily driven by the semiconductor chip shortages the industry has faced throughout 2021.
- Body Exteriors & Structures segment sales decreased 18% Y/Y, Power & Vision declined 12%, Seating Systems lost 7%, and Complete Vehicles sales fell 14%.
- The operating margin was 6.3%, and operating income before income taxes for the quarter was $576 million.
- Adjusted EBIT more than halved to $508 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.6%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the analyst consensus of $1.59.
- The company raised quarterly cash dividends by 5% to $0.45 per share, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2022.
- Outlook: Magna sees FY22 total sales of $38.8 billion - $40.4 billion, below the consensus of $43.41 billion.
- For FY24, the company forecasts total sales of $44.6 billion - $47.1 billion.
- Price Action: MGA shares traded lower by 0.61% at $80.48 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.