Bob Chapek Says These Key Decisions Contributed To The Success Of Disney+ This Year

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Disney Corporation DIS CEO Bob Chapek said that the continued growth of the company’s subscription video-on-demand service was not the result of any one item.
What Happened: Chapek attributed the success of Disney+ to a “combination of organic growth and powerful new content.”
Chapek, speaking at the company’s first-quarter earnings call, also credited a strategic decision — the inclusion of the Disney bundle with all Hulu Live subscriptions — to Disney adding 11.8 million subscribers to Disney+.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
The Disney CEO also attributed the success of the streaming arm to new market launches.
See Also: How To Buy Disney (DIS) stock
Why It Matters: Chapek said Disney is confident in its guidance of 230 million to 260 million total paid Disney+ subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.
On Wednesday, Disney said it ended the first quarter with a total of 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, a growth of 37% year-over-year. Earnings per share in Q1 came in at $1.06, which beat estimates of $0.61.
Disney rival Netflix Inc NFLX ended its fourth quarter with 222 million paid memberships and added 8.3 million subscribers in the period.
“We are pleased with Disney+ subscriber growth in the quarter and are looking forward to new market launches and a strong content slate later this year,” said Disney’s CFO Christine McCarthy, at the earnings call.
In January, the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant said it will launch Disney+ in new markets such as South Africa, Turkey, and Poland.
In the same month, it announced the formation of the International Content Group led by Rebecca Campbell.
Chapek said on the formation of the group at the earnings call, “We just created a new organization within our company to shepherd the development of that content so that we can maximize the chance that we get some global hits.”
Price Action: On Wednesday, Disney shares spiked 6.6% higher to $157.01 in the after-hours trading. The shares rose 3.3% to $147.33 in the regular session.
Read Next: How Disney's Upcoming Global Streaming Expansion Could Drive Subscriber Growth, Put Netflix Under Further Pressure
Photo: Courtesy of Disney
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.