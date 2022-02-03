Surmodics: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Surmodics SRDX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 58.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.31, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $706.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.17 0.63 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.17 0.62 0.02 Revenue Estimate 23.06M 23.31M 32.95M 22.37M Revenue Actual 23.97M 23.87M 34.99M 22.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Surmodics management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-1.75 and $-1.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -1053.85% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Surmodics, a bearish signal to many investors.

